Michigan City Named One Of The Rattiest In America

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 17, 2022

One Michigan city made it in the top 10 of Orkin's Top 50 Rattiest Cities list, according to Mlive.

Orkin's list ranks metro regions by the number of both commercial and residential new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. According to their data, Detroit ranks ninth in the top 10 rattiest cities. Here's the complete top 10:

  1. Chicago
  2. New York
  3. Los Angeles
  4. Washington, D.C.
  5. San Francisco
  6. Philadelphia
  7. Baltimore
  8. Cleveland
  9. Detroit
  10. Denver

Two other Michigan cities made the top 50 list: Grand Rapids at No. 31 and Flint at No. 40.

“Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus,” Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist, said.

Rats generally enter homes between October and February in search of food, water and warmth, according to Orkin. Signs of a rodent infestation include droppings, gnaw marks on walls and wire, nests, grease and dirt marks along walls and floorboards and scurrying noises.

According to Orkin, homeowners should store away food, declutter, maintain their landscaping, inspect both inside and outside their home, and look for possible entry points in order to try and prevent an infestation.

