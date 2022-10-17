This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Louisiana

As Halloween draws ever closer, why not give yourself a scare by visiting the creepiest place in Louisiana? Thrillist searched around the country to find the spookiest places to explore in each state, from abandoned prisons and hospitals to vintage hotels and secluded spots in the woods. According to the site:

"No matter what scares you, your state has a place to freak you out. Whether you want to take a guided tour or a bone-chilling solo walk into the darkness, we've got the spots for you."

So what is the spot in Louisiana is considered to be the creepiest?

St. Roch Chapel, Yellow Fever Shrine

The Yellow Fever Shrine in New Orleans' St. Roch Chapel stands as a monument to the obstacles the congregation faced during the yellow fever epidemic in the city in the 1800s. While many in New Orleans lost their lives to the fever, the members of the church managed to get through the sickness without any loss of life.

Here's what Thrillist had to say:

"In the 19th century, yellow fever swept New Orleans, but Reverend Peter Thevis, the pastor of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, had a plan. He prayed to St. Roch (who is most identified with good health and healing), asking for members of his parish to be shielded from the disease and promised to build a shrine for the saint in gratitude. While 40,000 New Orleanians died, no one in Father Thevis' community perished. Today, pilgrims still visit the St. Roch Chapel, leaving offerings around the shrine.Among the artifacts: children's polio braces, crutches, rows of prosthetic legs, plaster feet, false teeth, and fake eyeballs."

Check out Thrillist to see the creepiest places to visit around the country and take notes for your next spooky road trip.