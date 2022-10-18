This Is North Carolina's Best Comfort Food

By Sarah Tate

October 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Everyone has that one dish that brings them comfort, whether it's a hearty bowl of soup on a cold autumn day, crispy fried chicken served with sweet fluffy waffles or smoky barbecue that takes you back to the last days of summer.

Comfortable Food searched around the country to find the best comfort foods in each state, including regional delicacies that are staples of their communities. According to the site:

"Depending on where you stay in America, the comfort food peculiar to each state can turn your frown into a smile at first bite. Whether settling for a pizza in a restaurant or making your deep dish pizzas at home from scratch, comfort foods are the perfect way to unwind and enjoy the rest of your day."

So what is North Carolina's best comfort food?

Barbecue

Given North Carolina is known for its particular style of sauce, it's no wonder that barbecue is a comfort meal for many in the Tar Heel State.

Here's what the Comfortable Food had to say:

"North Carolina's Lexington-style barbecue is the go-to food of comfort for many of its residents. The difference between its barbecue and that of Alabama is the BBQ sauce. North Carolina's BBQ sauce is a tangy, vinegar-based blend with ketchup, salt, pepper, and unique condiments."

Check out Comfortable Food's full list to see the best comfort food in each state.

