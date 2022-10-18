This Is Tennessee's Best Comfort Food

Everyone has that one dish that brings them comfort, whether it's a hearty bowl of soup on a cold autumn day, crispy fried chicken served with sweet fluffy waffles or smoky barbecue that takes you back to the last days of summer.

Comfortable Food searched around the country to find the best comfort foods in each state, including regional delicacies that are staples of their communities. According to the site:

"Depending on where you stay in America, the comfort food peculiar to each state can turn your frown into a smile at first bite. Whether settling for a pizza in a restaurant or making your deep dish pizzas at home from scratch, comfort foods are the perfect way to unwind and enjoy the rest of your day."

So what is Tennessee's best comfort food?

Hot Chicken

This spicy fried chicken may have gotten its start in Nashville as a revenge dish, but it has since grown to become a favorite for many in Music City and beyond.

Here's what the Comfortable Food had to say:

"Nothing speaks of comfort better than hot and spicy chicken fried to golden-brown perfection that will have you clamoring for bread afterward. It's the perfect dish to knock you out and feel like taking on the world when you wake."

Check out Comfortable Food's full list to see the best comfort food in each state.