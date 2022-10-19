This Is Georgia’s Best Comfort Food

America is a nation of comfort foods. Everyone has their own idea of a perfect meal —Something that makes them feel happier with each bite after a long day. Those favorite meals are often determined, at least in part, by where you live. In the spirit of determining which comfort foods reign supreme, Comfortable Table compiled a list of the best of the best in each state.

So, what's Georgia's best comfort food? Peach Desserts. Here's what Comfortable Table had to say about them:

"When you think Georgia, you think of peaches. You'll get comfort from anything made with peaches, including the pies, jellies, jams, cobblers, and the sweet Georgia peach ice cream. Get these peaches in with wholesome cinnamon rolls, butter, and sugar, and you're in for a treat. Pure chocolate lovers will love to have the peach cobbler or pie with chocolate chip ice cream."

If you're looking for the best peach dessert in Georgia, we suggest trying out Mary Mac's Tea Room in Atlanta. And if you plan on traveling across the United States, check out Comfortable Table's list of the best American comfort foods so you never have to go without a little piece of heaven.