This Is Nebraska’s Best Comfort Food

America is a nation of comfort foods. Everyone has their own idea of a perfect meal —Something that makes them feel happier with each bite after a long day. Those favorite meals are often determined, at least in part, by where you live. In the spirit of determining which comfort foods reign supreme, Comfortable Table compiled a list of the best of the best in each state.

So, what's Nebraska's best comfort food? Runza Sandwiches. Here's what Comfortable Table had to say about them:

"Runza Sandwich is made from fluffy bread, seasoned beef, cabbage, and onions. It's the food of comfort in Nebraska, and it can be thought of like a hot pocket with class. It's the perfect after school snack or what you should go to after a long day at work. As an alternative, you can also go for the German Russian beef sandwich as your food of comfort."

If you want a Runza Sandwich, you have to go to Runza. They've been around since 1949 and have expanded to multiple locations across the midwest. And if you plan on traveling across the United States, check out Comfortable Table's list of the best American comfort foods so you never have to go without a little piece of heaven.