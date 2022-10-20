Lucky Texas Resident Is Now A Whole Lot Richer After Claiming Lottery Prize

A lucky Texas resident is now an instant millionaire after claiming a lottery prize!

The Terrell resident claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in the 500X scratch-off ticket game, the Texas Lottery announced on Thursday (October 20). The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at Stop Food Mart at 6600 Meadowbrook Drive in Fort Worth.

There are two more top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the 500X scratch ticket game.

In more Texas lottery news, a Fort Worth resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize this week for the drawing on October 15. The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven at 19765 U.S. Highway 287 E in Harrold. A Dallas resident also claimed a $2 million Mega Millions prize for the drawing on October 7. They purchased the winning ticket at QuikTrip at 2001 S. Bowie Drive in Weatherford.

Furthermore, a San Antonio resident claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game last Thursday (October 13). The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at Pit Stop Food Mart at 1530 W. Loop 1604 N. in San Antonio. This marks the first of eight top prizes to be claimed in this scratch ticket game. Earlier in the week, a Gilmer resident claimed a whopping $5 million prize in the $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! scratch ticket game. Another Texas resident, this one from Palmhurst, claimed a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million in the $1,000,000 Ultimate scratch ticket game.