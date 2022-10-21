Taco Bell Testing Out New Menu Item In Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 21, 2022

Taco Bell Restaurant Exterior
Photo: Getty Images

Taco Bell is testing out a new menu item in Minnesota this month, according to the Hill.

The product is called the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco. It's made with a white corn tortilla —which is "freshly fried daily," according to Taco Bell— filled with beef and a melted blend of cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses. The taco is then grilled and served with your choice of the either Taco Bell's "savory red sauce" or nacho cheese for dipping.

The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco is currently being tested in the Minneapolis-St. Paul and Nashville areas. However, the are offering different varieties. Minneapolis-St. Paul area locations will offer the Dipping Taco with seasoned beef for $2.99 each, while Nashville locations are offering the item with slow-braised shredded beef for $3.49 each. Tey are also available as part of a Deluxe Box, as well.

Meanwhile, several other new and returning menu items will be at Taco Bell locations nationwide. Nacho Fries are returning for a limited time, and you can now add TRUFF dipping sauce to them. The Mexican Pizza is back after selling out at restaurants across the country earlier this year, and the Cherry Bliss Freeze has also graced the Taco Bell Menu.

