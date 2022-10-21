This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

October 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner. Why not try out the most historic fast food restaurant in the entire state?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state. The website states, "America loves its fast food. While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties. Read on to discover some of the oldest fast food joints in the country, serving up classic Americana alongside their hot dogs and burgers."

According to the list, the most historic fast food restaurant in Arizona is Lucky Wishbone in Tucson. The website explains:

"Arizona is home to its own Lucky Wishbone – in this case, a small chain of fast food joints that specialize in breaded and deep-fried chicken strips, shrimp, and “steak fingers.” The first Lucky Wishbone opened in 1953 and continues to be a go-to for anyone looking for a satisfyingly rib-sticking meal. There are now several locations in the Tucson area, making it a true local favorite."

The full list of the most historic fast food restaurants in each state can be found on LoveFOOD's website.

