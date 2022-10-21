This Restaurant Serves The Best Nachos In Florida

Who can ignore a stacked plate of nachos? A pile of tortilla chips topped with cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and all kinds of other fixings is the perfect comfort food. It can be spiced up more with special sauces, meats, avocado, and other yummy ingredients.

While you can easily make it at home, it's also fun to visit local restaurants and try their take on this American fave. That's why Mashed found the best nachos in every state.

According to the website, Sweet Liberty is Florida's best place to grab some nachos! Here's why writers picked this spot:

"According to ESPN, My Sweet Liberty has the Sunshine State's best nachos: a gargantuan, towering platter of crispy nacho chips, vegetab;ess, and sauce. Although Sweet Liberty's nachos don't have the traditional heaps of meat and cheese, they more than make up for it with creative ingredients and bold flavors.

"Sweet Liberty's vegan Cauliflower Nachos with avocado crema, fresh veggies, and a bright sprinkle of pomegranate seeds will even please die-hard carnivores. If you do want meat, you can add steak, chicken, or shrimp, but trust us, it's not necessary."