This Is Louisiana's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant

Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.

So which restaurant is considered the most historic fast food spot in Louisiana?

Parkway Bakery and Tavern

Parkway Bakery and Tavern in New Orleans has been open off and on since first opening its doors in the early 20th century, going through multiple owners and iterations before settling on its current form back in 2005. Specializing in po' boys, you can have your pick of the bunch with options like alligator smoked sausage, Louisiana catfish, deep fried Creole BBQ shrimp, smoked pit ham and much more.

Parkway Bakery and Tavern is located at 538 Hagan Avenue in New Orleans.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Parkway started as a German bakery in 1911, but by 1929 it was under new ownership and specializing in po'boy sandwiches, a relatively new invention at the time. It closed in the early Nineties, but was rejuvenated by a new owner who didn't want to see his neighborhood fall into disrepair. He reopened it in 2005 (just before Hurricane Katrina). The shop has seen its ups and downs, but still serves unbelievable po'boy sandwiches."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see all the best historic fast food restaurants around the country.