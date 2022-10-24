WATCH: Michigan Bookstore Featured In 'Black Panther,' Marvel Commercial

A Black-owned bookstore in Michigan is the centerpiece of a new commercial in partnership with Mastercard, Marvel and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In the commercial, a child can be seen walking into Comma Bookstore & Social Hub, which is located in downtown Flint. The narrator then says, "Superheros are everywhere. In our movies, communities and running our small businesses" as Egypt Otis, the owner, stands smiling at the child.

The commercial is a part of Mastercard's Striver's Initiative, which is "a consumer-facing platform, elevating the visibility of Black female business owners overcoming obstacles to maintain and grow their business, as role models for the community and future generations," according to a news release from Mastercard.

Otis spoke about the commercial today (October 2) on the Comma Bookstore & Social Hub Facebook page.

"To serve as the face of possibility for aspiring Black women and young girls makes me feel like a superhero of sorts – just for living my truth," Otis said in the Facebook post. "Mastercard’s Strivers Initiative has provided me the resources and platform to help my business thrive and further empower our community, which to me is truly priceless. Thank you to everyone who played a role into making this happen! Especially Mastercard, Marvel and the production team! I’m very grateful for the impact this has had on my city."