iMessage, FaceTime Briefly Go Down Hours After WhatsApp Outage

By Bill Galluccio

October 25, 2022

Messaging Apps Photo Illustration
Photo: NurPhoto

Several Apple services, including iMessage and FaceTime, were briefly offline on Tuesday (October 25). Thousands of users on DownDetector.com reported they were unable to send messages just before 12 p.m. ET.

Apple deployed a fix to the issue about 30 minutes later. According to The Vergeother Apple services started experiencing problems after the fix was applied. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, several iCloud services were reporting issues on Apple's system status page.

The outages occurred several hours after Meta's WhatsApp experienced a worldwide outage. The messaging platform, which has two billion users around the world, started experiencing issues around 3 a.m. ET. Users across the world reported they were unable to send or receive messages. The service was down for about two hours before Meta was able to fix the issue.

"We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We've fixed the issue and apologize for any inconvenience," a Meta spokesperson told CNBC.

