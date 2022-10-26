Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Tuesday's $45 Million Jackpot?

By Jason Hall

October 26, 2022

Mega Millions Jackpot Nearly 1 Billion Dollars
The Mega Millions jackpot will rollover on Friday (October 28) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $45 million drawing on Tuesday (October 25) night.

The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $64 million ($31.0 million cash value) for Friday night's drawing.

Results from Tuesday's Mega Millions game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 21-30-35-45-66

GOLD BALL: 21

MEGAPLIER: 3x

The Mega Millions jackpot reset after players in Florida and California won the $502 million jackpot on Friday, October 14, 2022.

The Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded the billion mark three times in its existence. In October 2018, a ticket was sold in South Carolina winning $1.537 billion ($878 million cash value), which is the world's largest jackpot for a single ticket and the largest cash value for a single ticket.

The Mega Millions and Powerball games offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion last year.

Mega Millions' jackpot reached $1.05 billion, with a cash option of $776.6 million on Friday, January 22, 2021, before a player in Michigan matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the second largest cash value ticket in lottery history.

Powerball's jackpot reached $731.1 million, with a cash option worth $546.8 million on Wednesday, January 20 2021, before a player in Maryland matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the third largest cash value for a single ticket in lottery history and the fourth largest in Powerball history.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.

