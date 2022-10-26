This Is Arizona's Most Popular Halloween Costume

By Ginny Reese

October 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Halloween is the only time of year that we dress up as someone or something else that we never have the chance of being otherwise. From witches and monsters to robots and dinosaurs... people are always creative in what they dress up as.

Each state has one costume that stands out above the rest. The All Home Connections team at AT&T compiled a list of the most popular Halloween costume in each state. The website states, "For the fifth year in a row, the team at All Home Connections found the most searched Halloween costume in each state. This year, witches and cats rule the nation with a combined 22 states searching for them most."

So what costume is Arizona's favorite?

According to the list, it's Encanto characters.

Arizona's neighbors are loving witch, Buzz Lightyear, and Elvis costumes.

The most popular Halloween costume across the entire country was the classic cat. That costume was the favorite of 12 states across the nation. Witches were a close second, stealing the hearts of 11 states.

Other popular Halloween costumes on the list include vampires, Zombies, Wednesday Adams, Game of Thrones characters, and dinosaurs.

Check out the full list of each state's most popular costume at ATTSavings.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.