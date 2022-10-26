This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In South Carolina

Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special.

Cheapism knows how important saving a few bucks can be while not sacrificing on the quality of food, so it compiled a list of the best cheap restaurants around the country. The site based its findings on ratings from TripAdvisor, Yelp and Zomato as well as reviews from local and regional news outlets.

So which South Carolina restaurant is considered the best, most affordable eatery in the state?

Queen Street Grocery

Located in Charleston, Queen Street Grocery promises it's "not your average corner store" and has been serving the community since 1922, from breakfast crepes and omelettes to flavorful sandwiches and tasty salads.

Queen Street Grocery is located at 133 Queen Street in Charleston.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Queen Street Grocery is a storied cafe that dates back 100 years and serves up a full menu of breakfast, sandwiches, and crepes with most of the me nu under $10. Don't miss the Nutella-filled crepe or a build-your-own breakfast sandwich on a fresh croissant."

Check out Cheapism to see the site's full list of the best cheap restaurants around the country.