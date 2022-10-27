This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In Arizona

Everyone has heard the urban legends of Bloody Mary, Bigfoot, and the Loch Ness Monster. But did you know Arizona has some creepy urban legends of its own?

Insider found the creepiest urban legends in each state. The website states, "There are plenty of famous urban legends, including Bigfoot and the Loch Ness monster. However, there are also plenty of local myths that have not made it into mainstream pop culture."

According to Insider, Arizona's creepiest urban legend is the ghosts of Slaughterhouse Canyon. The website explains:

"During the 1800s, there was a family who lived down in the canyon. They were very poor, so the father would venture out into the canyon for food for his family. As you might have guessed, one day the father did not return, so his family slowly starved and descended into madness. The mother, unable to bear listening to her children's cries anymore, put on her wedding dress, murdered her children, and then threw them into a nearby river. The next day she succumbed to starvation herself.

The legend states that if you go down to Slaughterhouse Canyon at night, even now, you will hear the loud, anguished cries of the mother who lost her mind."

The full list of each state's creepiest urban legends can be found on Insider's website.