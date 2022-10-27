This Is Washington's Creepiest Urban Legend

Every state, city, and local communities have its own folktales and creepy myths passed down from generation to generation. Some of them are so infamous, they attract ghost hunters, paranormal experts, and thrill seekers.

Insider got curious as well and found every state's creepiest urban legend. These tales include killer clowns, lingering spirits, natural landscapes, and supernatural occurrences.

According to the website, Washington's spookiest urban legend is the "man," the myth, the legend himself: Bigfoot!

This hulking creature is one of the most infamous worldwide legends. Talk about this mythical man dates back to the 1950s, from news reports and novels to TV programs. Investigators cataloged massive footprints for years, and people have even offered rewards to prove Bigfoot's existence. Modern-day investigators are now using advanced technology to get closer to the truth.