Multiple People Shot Outside Funeral Service At Pittsburgh Church

At least six people were shot outside of a church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday (October 28) afternoon where a funeral service was being held.

Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford said that officers received a ShotSpotter alert indicating that 15 shots had been fired outside of Destiny of Faith Church.

Ford said that one person was in critical condition, while the other five victims were in stable condition.

The funeral was being held for John James Hornezes Jr., who was killed in a shooting in Pittsburgh's North Side on October 15.

Ford said that investigators have not determined a motive and do not have any suspects. However, he noted that there's "a dispute going on."

WTAE reported that somebody opened fire from a car driving past the church.

"I just pray to God, whoever it is, whatever it is, they're going to repent," Page Davis told the news station. "They better get on their knees and repent. God's sitting high, looking low, and everybody will reap what they sow. This is so devastating to the families."