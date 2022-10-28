Nancy Pelosi's Husband 'Violently Assaulted' During Home Invasion

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was "violently attacked" by an individual who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday (October 28) morning, according to a statement from the house speaker's office obtained by NBC News.

"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," said Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation."

"Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery," Hammill added.

House Speaker Pelosi wasn't present at the home during the incident, according to the statement.

"The speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," the statement reads via NBC News.

Additional details about the incident -- which took place less than two weeks before the 2022 midterm elections -- were not provided as of Friday morning.

In August, Paul Pelosi, 82, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence during a crash in Napa County on May 28, which resulted in a sentence of five days in jail and three years probation.

Nancy and Paul Pelosi met while attending college and married at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore on September 7, 1963.

The couple shares five children and have a home in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco.