Meek Mill Reveals 'Dreams And Nightmares' 10th Anniversary Concert

Meek Mill plans to celebrate the impact his debut album Dreams and Nightmares made on the rap game with a huge concert in his hometown.



On Monday, October 31, the Philly native announced his Dreams and Nightmares 10-Year Anniversary Concert. The one-night show is happening on Thanksgiving weekend at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, November 26. Meek aims to perform all of his greatest hits off the album like the album's iconic intro to his Drake-assisted "Amen." The Dreamchasers founder also intends to bring some friends out with him, but he hasn't provided details on the lineup yet.