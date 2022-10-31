Meek Mill Reveals 'Dreams And Nightmares' 10th Anniversary Concert
By Tony M. Centeno
October 31, 2022
Meek Mill plans to celebrate the impact his debut album Dreams and Nightmares made on the rap game with a huge concert in his hometown.
On Monday, October 31, the Philly native announced his Dreams and Nightmares 10-Year Anniversary Concert. The one-night show is happening on Thanksgiving weekend at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, November 26. Meek aims to perform all of his greatest hits off the album like the album's iconic intro to his Drake-assisted "Amen." The Dreamchasers founder also intends to bring some friends out with him, but he hasn't provided details on the lineup yet.
Meek Mill's Dreams and Nightmares dropped on October 30, 2012 via Maybach Music Group/Warner Records. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and sold 165,000 copies in its first week. Meek's major label debut features some of Meek's biggest hits like "Young & Gettin' It" featuring Kirko Bangz, "Believe It" with Rick Ross and, of course, the title track. The LP also features other collaborations with Mary J. Blige, Nas, John Legend, Wale, Trey Songz, Sam Sneak, 2 Chainz and Big Sean. Sam, Tity Boi and Sean Don appear on the deluxe version of the album.
Before his anniversary concert goes down in Philly, fans can expect to get new music from Meek Mill. In the early hours of Halloween, Meek told his Twitter followers that he plans on dropping his new mixtape Flamerz 5 in two weeks. The upcoming collection of songs is the latest edition of his Flamerz mixtape series, which first dropped in 2008. Recently, Meek teased his remix to Ice Spice's "Munch (Feelin' U)," but he didn't confirm whether it would be on the project or not.
Tickets for Meek Mill's Dreams and Nightmares 10th Anniversary concert go on sale on November 2 at 10 a.m. EST. Check out his take on Ice Spice's hit below.
Flamerz 5 in 2 weeks 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— MeekMill (@MeekMill) October 31, 2022
i’m really poppin let’s keep it a beannnnn 😅💎💎💎💎💎🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#MEEKMILL - MUNCH (REMIX) 😮💨😮💨 pic.twitter.com/C2Ac9VqBf4— 18st (@MeekMill18st) October 29, 2022