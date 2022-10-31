Several People Sickened By Carbon Dioxide Leak At Los Angeles Airport

The Los Angeles Fire Department said that four people were sickened by the release of carbon dioxide at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday (October 31) morning. Three people suffered "mild distress," while a fourth person was described as being in "grave condition."

The incident occurred near the baggage claim area at Terminal 8. According to KTLA, four workers in a utility room heard a popping sound before they suddenly became ill. Two men and a woman were treated at the scene for mild symptoms. The fourth victim, a man in his 50s, was not breathing and did not have a pulse. He was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all United Airlines flights at the airport. All inbound flights are being held at their departure locations while the fire department's hazardous materials team works to identify the cause of the leak.

Officials said that travelers were not at risk due to the issue. They were evacuated from the terminal and are being held in Terminal 7 until the fire department gives the all-clear to reopen Terminal 8.

Airport officials said the incident is not impacting any other terminals or airlines.

"Terminal 8 and United Airlines is the only facility impacted by the hazmat investigation. All other flights and terminals are operating normally at this time," the airport tweeted.