This Washington City Is One Of The Top Places For Witches

Whenever we think about witches, they're ladies wearing pointy hats and slinging spells from their broomsticks. Or maybe they're eldritch horrors beyond our imagination. These mystical beings exist in our fantasy stories and TV shows but where do they lurk in real life?

Lawn Love may have an answer to that. The website found the best U.S. cities for fans of occultism and wicked activities:

"We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on access to covens, tarot readers, and astrology classes. We also looked for cities brimming with natural healers, herbalists, and metaphysical supply stores, among 18 total metrics. Use our rankings to find the best place to gather with your coven and celebrate the spookiest time of the year."

Seattle broke into the Top 10, ranking at No. 8. Researchers pointed out that the Emerald City has "plenty of herbalists and astrology classes."

"Manifestation and New Age spiritualism have become popular in Western states, but their local Wiccans and pagans don’t forget about the Old Religion, either. No wonder witchy West Coast cities took up half of our top 10 this year," according to the study.

Here are the Top 10 cities for witches:

New York, New York Los Angeles, California Houston, Texas Chicago, Illinois Las Vegas, Nevada San Diego, California Portland, Oregon Seattle, Washington Austin, Texas San Francisco, California

