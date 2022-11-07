Georgia Chemical Plant 'Bursts Into Flames', Explosions Prompt Evacuation

Multiple explosions rocked Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick on Monday, causing fire to engulf the building. According to Fox News, multiple neighborhoods in Southeast Georgia were ordered to evacuate as a result of these explosions. Employees were working at the plant when the explosions occurred.

The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office was able to obtain a photo of the incident. Viewers can see "massive plumes of smoke" rising into the sky as the fire ensued. Fox News mentioned that Hickory Bluff, Satilla Shores and Royal Oaks neighborhoods were all evacuated as a result of the hazardous fire.

"Given first estimates, no one got injured and there is no danger to employees or residents. Local fire brigades and police fully control the situation on site. The fire occurred during the regular production hours for the manufacture of fragrance ingredients. Currently Symrise has no reason to believe that the fire will cause additional health hazards to the local community," Fox News Digital obtained in a statement from the Symrise Chemical Plant regarding the wellbeing of its employees, and the surrounding communities.

Fox News detailed that one fight fighter working to extinguish the blaze suffered minor injuries. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.