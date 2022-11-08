2 Florida Spots Among The Most Underrated Places To Retire In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

November 8, 2022

Rocket Garden at Kennedy Space Center.
Photo: Getty Images

When people are thinking about where to retire, they often flock to suburban cities or states with the best benefits and amenities. There are some locations, however, that can give you a bang for your buck, comfortable homes, and other things you're looking for.

That's where Cheapism comes in. The website states, "These U.S. locales have gotten buzz on retirement-focused blogs and forum postings but little attention as top destinations for retirees. Cheapism compared indicators such as cost of living, median home prices, and health care costs and availability in these places against the national averages, as reported by Sperling's Best Places, to come up with destinations that deserve a closer look."

Two Florida destinations made it on the list! The first one mentioned is Merritt Island, which rests on the peninsula and has median home prices below the national average. There's plenty to enjoy here, as writers pointed out: "the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, public parks, and surrounding waters provide plenty of value for the money. Space enthusiasts will thrill to Cape Canaveral, right across the Banana River."

Then we have Marion County, a central Florida area that boasts cheaper costs of living and below-national-average home prices. It's also "home to some notable senior communities, including Lake Weir Living, which welcomes RVs, classic cars, and boats (and gearheads in general) alongside its stock of permanent housing," according to the website.

Check out the full list of underrated places for retirement on Cheapism's website.

