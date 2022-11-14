Here's The Top Chinese Restaurant In Colorado

You can find Chinese restaurants just about anywhere in the United States, from buffets and street food joints to modern establishments and fine-dining spots. If you're ever craving dumplings, chow mein, fried rice, and any other delicious Chinese dish, these eateries rarely disappoint.

For those who can't get enough of this tasty cuisine, LoveFood pinpointed the best Chinese restaurant in every state. The list includes all kinds of eateries, "from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots."

According to writers, Colorado's top Chinese restaurant is Flower Pepper Restaurant! Here's why this authentic eatery was picked:

"The dining experience at this cozy restaurant has been compared to eating in someone’s kitchen – assuming that someone happens to be a master of Chinese cuisine. Flower Pepper is said to serve some of the best Sichuan food in the States. Dishes include spicy dan dan noodles, pork belly stew over rice, and soup dumplings, as well as more interesting options such as Tiger Food – a zingy combination of shredded cucumber with jalapeño and cilantro – and tofu stewed in a spicy, umami-rich broth."

You can find this restaurant at 2655 Broadway in Boulder. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Check out every state's best Chinese restaurant on LoveFood's website.