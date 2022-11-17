November 17 In Hip-Hop History: Young Dolph Shot & Killed In Memphis

"All the genuine positive vibes energy and prayers are welcome…because Lord knows I need them," Dolph's partner Mia Jaye said a couple of days after the shooting. "Question is…How am I going to tell my babies that daddy is never coming home? #prayforme. God give me strength. Adolph I love you with all my heart and soul.”



Following the shooting, numerous artists took to social media to pay homage to Dolph like his cousin Key Glock, Gucci Mane and other rappers. Glock got a touching tattoo in honor of Dolph and Gucci dropped a song called "Long Live Dolph." While artists and fans honored the rapper, the hunt for Dolph's killer was already under way.



Police were searching for their first suspect Justin Johnson, a self-proclaimed rapper who was on the run. Johnson announced that he planned to turn himself in an Instagram post, but dropped a new song instead. A few months after the shooting, police formally arrested Johnson and his cohort Cornelius Smith. Another suspect Shundale Barnett was also arrested Indiana but was released due to a miscommunication amongst authorities. The prime murder suspect was recently arrested and charged with allegedly planning Dolph’s murder months in advance. Hernandez Govan allegedly sought out Johnson and Smith in an effort to recruit them for the job. He's currently out on bail while the other suspects remain in custody.



To honor his life two years later, Dolph’s non-profit organization, the IdaMae Foundation, is celebrating Young Dolph Day of Service. November 17 will be full of charitable events that will provide free food to families, winter kits and free haircuts for children.



“On behalf of the IdaMae Family Foundation and Young Dolph’s family we will continue the legacy of charity, philanthropy, and helping those in need as Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. ‘Young Dolph’ did," said Dolph’s sister Carlisa Brown. "His community efforts and traditions will continue and much more. His spirit of giving will continue to live in us as it did in him until his passing."



In the months following his death, Paper Route Empire released a compilation project in memory of Dolph. Listen to Long Live Young Dolph below. Rest in peace Flippa.