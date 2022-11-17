WATCH: Boy Falls 24-Feet Down Navy Pier Climbing Wall Without Harness

“We trusted Navy Pier to operate the climbing wall safely and care about our kids. It is a major tourist attraction and we thought it was reputable,” Gideon Brewer said in a statement obtained by WGN-TV. “Part of the reason we are filing this lawsuit is to warn other parents who take their children to Navy Pier to beware. Safety and concern for children are clearly not their priorities.”

Since the terrifying fall, George has had to undergo four surgeries on his leg and is bound to a wheel chair while he awaits a fifth surgery.