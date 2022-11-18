Chicago Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 18, 2022

Homemade roasted Turkeys for Thanksgiving with spice on the table
Photo: Getty Images

Who says that you have to cook your own Thanksgiving dinner? We certainly don't subscribe to that idea. Preparing a Thanksgiving meal takes hours of hard work and patience, and not everyone has time for all that. If you're one of those people, we suggest trying out the best restaurant in Chicago for celebrating turkey day.

Tasting Table recently created a list of America's best restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner this year, and gave a shout out to The Lobby at The Peninsula in Chicago. Here's what they had to say about it:

"The Peninsula Hotel chain got its start in Hong Kong in the mid-19th century and now has a handful of luxury boutique hotels throughout the world, with the only U.S. locations being in New York, Beverly Hills, and Chicago. What makes Chicago's Peninsula unique to the Windy City is all of the little touches that reveal its Asian roots — the hotel celebrates both Chinese New Year and the Mid-Autumn Festival, and even the Thanksgiving buffet laid on by hotel restaurant The Lobby shows an Asian influence with one station featuring Peking duck and dim sum."

Doing some traveling this holiday season? Check out the complete list of America's best restaurants for celebrating Thanksgiving from Tasting Table.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.