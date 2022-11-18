Roddy Ricch Literally Feeds The Streets Before Releasing New Album

In the hours leading up to the album's release, the Compton, Calif. native spent the day buying groceries for people in need. According to the Los Angeles Times, Ricch surprised people in stores like Ralphs and paid for people's grocery bills for at least 30 minutes. He also gave out free meals at Fixins Soul Kitchen.



“’Feed the Streets’ is surrounded by my mother," Ricch said. "She always gave food away to less-fortunate people when I was growing up. We’d give pizzas to people or she’d cook spaghetti, stuff you could put in a big pot. That’s something that stuck with me."



The 24-year-old will continue to feed the streets ahead of the holidays. Roddy Ricch will be in The Bronx, New York with Power 105.1 this Saturday, November 19 to give away free Thanksgiving essentials from 1 to 4 p.m. Check out his message about the giveaway, and stream his new album below.

