Roddy Ricch Literally Feeds The Streets Before Releasing New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
November 18, 2022
Roddy Ricch is doing everything he can to feed the streets whether its through music or charitable acts of kindness.
On Friday, November 18, Roddy Ricch delivered his new album Feed Tha Streets III via Atlantic Records. The 15 track LP features new collaborations with Lil Durk and Ty Dolla $ign. Ricch dropped his new song "Twin" with Durk earlier this week and appeared to tease the upcoming music video. Prior to that record, he also released singles like "Aston Martin Truck" and "Stop Breathing." Overall, the album is a smooth collection of bangers that allows Ricch to flex his lyrical and melodic strengths.
In the hours leading up to the album's release, the Compton, Calif. native spent the day buying groceries for people in need. According to the Los Angeles Times, Ricch surprised people in stores like Ralphs and paid for people's grocery bills for at least 30 minutes. He also gave out free meals at Fixins Soul Kitchen.
“’Feed the Streets’ is surrounded by my mother," Ricch said. "She always gave food away to less-fortunate people when I was growing up. We’d give pizzas to people or she’d cook spaghetti, stuff you could put in a big pot. That’s something that stuck with me."
The 24-year-old will continue to feed the streets ahead of the holidays. Roddy Ricch will be in The Bronx, New York with Power 105.1 this Saturday, November 19 to give away free Thanksgiving essentials from 1 to 4 p.m. Check out his message about the giveaway, and stream his new album below.
⚠️ JUST IN ⚠️ @RoddyRicch teamed up w/ Power 105.1 to FEED THE STREETS! 🍽 This SATURDAY (Nov. 19th) 🗓, we givin’ out FREE Thanksgiving essentials 🦃 while supplies last! 🏃💨 Come to I.S. 217 in The BX (977 Fox Street) 🏫🗽 from 1-4PM 🕐 for your FREE Thanksgiving goodies! 🪅 pic.twitter.com/eE42GunFnb— Power 105.1 (@Power1051) November 16, 2022
Roddy Ricch pays for everybody's groceries in the store 💯 pic.twitter.com/tL8BGD8PaI— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 18, 2022
Roddy Ricch was out in LA giving back to the community paying for people’s groceries and giving out free meals at Fixins Soul Kitchen! pic.twitter.com/ike0GkFxdF— SBRBN (@Sbrbnla) November 18, 2022