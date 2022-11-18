This Is Florida's Best Burger

By Zuri Anderson

November 18, 2022

Burger with French Fries
Photo: Getty Images

Hamburgers are one of America's favorite foods, from juicy beef burgers to vegan takes on the sandwich. Since you can find burgers at restaurants, gas stations, and all kinds of places, Reader's Digest made the search for the best burgers by listing the most delicious ones in every state:

"These joints are some of the most loved and reviewed by burger fanatics, and they’ve been awarded by critics and competitions. In other words, it’s pretty much a no-brainer that they made our list. So whether you like your burgers thin and crispy or thick and juicy, here’s where you can find the best burger in every state."

According to the website, the best burger in Florida can be found at MEAT Eatery & Tap Room!

Here's why writers picked this no-frills joint:

"If you weren’t already clear on what exactly you were eating, MEAT Eatery & Tap Room in Islamorada and Boca Raton brands 'meat' into each bun for a little reminder (and a fun touch). Order yourself a single or double Nancy Pants with Cheese—a five-ounce Angus burger, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato—for a burger experience you won’t regret."

Check out RD's full list of delicious burgers on its website.

