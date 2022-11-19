Historic Winter Storm Buries Northwestern New York With Over 6 Feet Of Snow

A historic lake-effect winter storm continues to dump heavy snow across northwestern New York after burying the region in several feet of snow over the past two days.

Two locations reported snowfall totals above six feet. Orchard Park, where the NFL's Buffalo Bills play, recorded 77 inches of snow, while snowfall totals in Natural Bridge measured 72.3 inches.

The Bills were scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but the game was moved to Detroit due to the storm.

The National Weather Service warned that blizzard-like conditions will continue until Sunday.

"Periods of heavy lake effect snow will persist through Sunday downwind of each of the Great Lakes. East of Lakes Erie and Ontario, snowfall will at times be accompanied by lightning, gusty winds, and rates of 3"+/hr. This will produce near zero visibility, very difficult to impossible travel, damage to infrastructure, and may paralyze the hardest-hit communities," the National Weather Service said.

The storms have been blamed for several deaths. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that two people died while shoveling snow after suffering cardiac arrest.

"Unfortunately, we must report the passing of two Erie County residents - associated with cardiac events related to exertion during shoveling/snow blowing. We send our deepest sympathies and remind all that this snow is very heavy and dangerous," Poloncarz wrote.

By Monday, the temperatures will climb above freezing, with a slight chance of precipitation in the form of sleet, ice, or rain.