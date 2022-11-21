50 Cent Reacts After Penis Enlargement Lawsuit Gets A Trial Date

"Yeah my d_ck is a BIG DEAL set for trial in july no enhancement necessary," 50 wrote after he found out the news. "These fools put them selves out of business. SMH"



If they don't complete mediation then the case will be removed from the trial schedule and "other sanctions may be imposed." 50 Cent previously asserted that he suffered from public embarrassment after an interview Kogan gave for a story from The Shade Room made fans think 50 visited Kogan's Perfection plastic Surgery for penile enhancement. Even though TSR was the one who added an eggplant emoji to their post, 50 is convinced Kogan implied that he went there for their enlargement services.



“The appearance of counsel and each party or representatives of each party with full authority to enter into a full and complete compromise and settlement is mandatory,” Judge Robert Scola wrote in his decision. “If insurance is involved, an adjuster with authority up to the policy limits or the most recent demand, whichever is lower, must attend."



Kogan has denied any wrongdoing and shifted blame over to TSR. She claimed that 50 did receive services from her business in exchange for a photo they took together. She was also given permission to post the photo. Kogan wants the lawsuit dismissed while her lawyer claimed the rapper's case is an "abuse of process."