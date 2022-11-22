Family Dispute Over Eviction Ends With Double-Murder Suicide

A dispute over an eviction ended in what Florida police are calling a double-murder suicide. Hernando County, Florida Sheriff Al Nienhuis said that officers were called to a home in the Wellington subdivision of Spring Hill on Monday (November 21) afternoon for assistance with a domestic dispute between several family members.

Nienhuis said that people in the house wanted one of the other family members staying there to move out.

After officers spoke with the homeowner, they determined that no crime had been committed. The officers sat down with the homeowner and explained how they could move forward with the eviction process before leaving.

About three hours later, they received another 911 call from the home. During the call, the dispatcher reported hearing gunshots in the background.

When deputies arrived, they found three deceased victims inside the home with gunshot wounds. Nienhuis said investigators believe one person killed the other two before taking their own life.

He did not identify the victims or say how they were related.