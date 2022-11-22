This Is Florida's Most Popular Thanksgiving Dish This Year

Thanksgiving is days away, and people are busy prepping for the big dinner. While turkey is typically the centerpiece, it seems like the sides are becoming the star of the show now. Less people are searching for turkey recipes, according to a recent study, meaning the spotlight is on everything else on the dinner table.

That's why YorkTest determined the most popular Thanksgiving recipe in every state. The website states, "The study saw YorkTest scour Google Keyword Planner data over the past year to determine which Thanksgiving recipe each state has a growing appetite for.

According to the study, Floridians are craving roast turkey the most this year! The dish has had an 89% increase in appetite for 2022. It looks like people in the state can't let go of the traditional bird, as seen in Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, and Idaho, as well.

Other popular dishes mentioned in the study include staples most people are familiar with, like cranberry sauce, gravy, baked ham, and glazed carrots. Then there are interesting mentions like corn casserole, baked brie, turkey soup, stuffed butternut squash, and more.

If you're curious about other states' most popular Thanksgiving dish, check out the full study on YorkTest's website.