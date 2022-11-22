This Is the Most Popular Thanksgiving Recipe In Texas This Year

By Ginny Reese

November 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Each state has its own Thanksgiving recipes that have stood the test of time. And with the big day right around the corner, people are already making food preparations.

Yorktest determined the most popular Thanksgiving recipes in each state. The website states, "The study saw Yorktest scour Google Keyword Planner data over the past year to determine which Thanksgiving recipe each state has a growing appetite for."

According to the study, Texas' most popular Thanksgiving recipe this year is stuffed butternut squash. The dish has had a 57 percent increase in appetite for 2022.

Other popular dishes that landed on the list for this year include baked brie, turkey soup, baked ham, roast turkey, baked sweet potatoes, roasted parsnips, glazed carrots, cranberry sauce, corn casserole, gravy, and apple crisp.

The study also found that vegetarian mains have soared in popularity this year, since about 10 percent of Americans over the age of 18 consider themselves vegan or vegetarian.

Check out the full list of each state's most popular Thanksgiving recipes on Yorktest's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.