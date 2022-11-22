This Is the Most Popular Thanksgiving Recipe In Texas This Year

Each state has its own Thanksgiving recipes that have stood the test of time. And with the big day right around the corner, people are already making food preparations.

Yorktest determined the most popular Thanksgiving recipes in each state. The website states, "The study saw Yorktest scour Google Keyword Planner data over the past year to determine which Thanksgiving recipe each state has a growing appetite for."

According to the study, Texas' most popular Thanksgiving recipe this year is stuffed butternut squash. The dish has had a 57 percent increase in appetite for 2022.

Other popular dishes that landed on the list for this year include baked brie, turkey soup, baked ham, roast turkey, baked sweet potatoes, roasted parsnips, glazed carrots, cranberry sauce, corn casserole, gravy, and apple crisp.

The study also found that vegetarian mains have soared in popularity this year, since about 10 percent of Americans over the age of 18 consider themselves vegan or vegetarian.

Check out the full list of each state's most popular Thanksgiving recipes on Yorktest's website.