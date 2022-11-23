Three California Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S

"Oh, there's no place like home for the holidays..." unless it's one of the most magical Winter wonderland destinations in the entire country.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the most magical Winter wonderland towns in all of California are Mammoth Lakes, Lake Tahoe, and Bear Valley. These festive towns also rank among the best in the country.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about a few of the most magical winter wonderland towns in California:

Lake Tahoe:

"Lake Tahoe gets an average of more than 215 inches of snowfall and at the higher elevations surrounding it, there can be as much as 500. In the winter, snow almost always blankets the ground but the skies are typically bright and sunny, making it an idyllic place to be, not only to take advantage of some of the country’s best ski resorts but activities for all sorts of adventurers."

Mammoth Lakes:

"Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes is one of the most popular ski resorts in the country, with superior snow conditions for skiing and snowboarding. There are miles upon miles of cross-country and snowshoe terrain along with snowmobile adventures, sledding, and plenty of other family fun. You’ll find many cabin rentals here that provide the perfect base, complete with indoor fireplaces to cozy up to with hot cocoa."