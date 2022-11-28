15 Festive Rap Songs You Need To Celebrate The Holidays

By Tony M. Centeno

November 28, 2022

Chance The Rapper, Tyler The Creator & Snoop Dogg
Photo: Getty Images

The holiday season is here. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, that means Christmas is not too far away.

Every year, we tend to hear the same Christmas jingles on the radio from "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" to the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas." Fans eat up past Christmas classics from Justin Bieber, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande and more. While some love replaying the same tunes over and over again, we've got a special lineup of Christmas tracks you probably don't hear too often during the holiday season (word to DJ Holiday).

Have you ever heard DMX's rendition of "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer"? The late rapper's version was so good that he formally released it in 2017. What about Chance The Rapper's Christmas album Merry Christmas Lil Mama? His joint album with Jeremih contains plenty of Christmas jams fit for the whole family.

We've rounded up a few classics and some joints you probably haven't heard that will get you into the holiday spirit.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

"Christmas In Hollis" Run DMC (1987)

"Sleigh Ride" TLC (1993)

"Player's Ball" OutKast (1994)

"Ballin' On Xmas" Jim Jones (2006)

"Ghostface X-mas" Ghostface Killah (2008)

"A Pimp's Christmas Song" Snoop Dogg (2008)

"Christmas In Harlem" Ye, Teyana Taylor and CyHi (2010)

"Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" DMX (2012)

"3 Kings" Yo Gotti, Fabolous & DJ Khaled (2017)

"You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" Tyler, The Creator (2018)

"Nothing For Christmas" Slim Jxmmi & Eearz

"All I Really Want For Christmas" Lil Jon (2018)

"12 Days of Christmas" Gucci Mane (2019)

"Ghetto Christmas" LVRN, 6lack & Summer Walker (2020)

"The Return" Chance The Rapper (2020)

