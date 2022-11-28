Here Are Texas' Favorite Christmas Cookies

When you think of Christmas cookies, what do you think of? Sugar cookies? Snowball cookies? Christmas fudge? These are all some of the most popular cookies that people across the country have been searching for this holiday season.

Real Simple determined the most popular Christmas cookies in every state. The website states, "To that end, General Mills put together a guide to the most popular cookies in every state in the U.S. These predictions are based on the Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, and Tablespoon cookie recipes that get the most clicks from eager bakers."

According to the list, the most popular Christmas cookie in Texas is sugar cookie cutouts. Texas' neighbors prefer easy Christmas crinkle cookies, easiest-ever Russian tea cookies, and Nutella- swirled meringue cookies.

Other popular Christmas cookies on the list include sugar cookie M&Ms bars, peanut butter- chocolate cookies, snickerdoodles, two- ingredient peanut butter- chocolate truffles, buckeye delights, Mexican wedding cookies, and German almond cookies.

The full list of each state's most popular Christmas cookie can be found on Real Simple's website.