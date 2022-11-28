Here Are Texas' Favorite Christmas Cookies

By Ginny Reese

November 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

When you think of Christmas cookies, what do you think of? Sugar cookies? Snowball cookies? Christmas fudge? These are all some of the most popular cookies that people across the country have been searching for this holiday season.

Real Simple determined the most popular Christmas cookies in every state. The website states, "To that end, General Mills put together a guide to the most popular cookies in every state in the U.S. These predictions are based on the Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, and Tablespoon cookie recipes that get the most clicks from eager bakers."

According to the list, the most popular Christmas cookie in Texas is sugar cookie cutouts. Texas' neighbors prefer easy Christmas crinkle cookies, easiest-ever Russian tea cookies, and Nutella- swirled meringue cookies.

Other popular Christmas cookies on the list include sugar cookie M&Ms bars, peanut butter- chocolate cookies, snickerdoodles, two- ingredient peanut butter- chocolate truffles, buckeye delights, Mexican wedding cookies, and German almond cookies.

The full list of each state's most popular Christmas cookie can be found on Real Simple's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.