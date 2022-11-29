Sandra Torres, the mother of Robb Elementary School shooting victim Eliahna Torres, filed a federal lawsuit Monday (November 29) against police, the Uvalde school district and the maker of the gun the shooter used in the May 24 attack.

The lawsuit accuses the city, school district and multiple police departments of a "complete failure" to follow active shooter protocols, The Associated Press reports. It also claims that the victims' constitutional rights were violated by "barricading them" inside classrooms with the gunman for over an hour.

"My baby never made it out of the school. There’s no accountability or transparency. There’s nothing being done," Torres said.

Nonprofit organization Everytown for Gun Safety is backing Torres' lawsuit legally.

As far as the gunmaker goes, the lawsuit alleges that Daniel Defense's marketing tactics violated the Federal Trade Commission Act by "negligently using militaristic imagery, product placement in combat video games and social media to target 'vulnerable and violent young men,'" AP reports, citing Everytown Law Executive Director Eric Tirschwell. "It wasn’t by accident that he went from never firing a gun to wielding a Daniel Defense AR-15. We intend to prove Daniel Defense marketing was a significant factor in the choices that (the gunman) made," Tirschwell added.

Neither party named in the lawsuit has commented on the lawsuit as of Tuesday. The city said it doesn't comment on pending litigation.

More details about the lawsuit available here.

