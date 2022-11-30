Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to prove that even with a nearly 20-year break, their relationship can stand the test of time.

The couple finally tied the knot in two ceremonies earlier this year, one at a Las Vegas chapel and another surrounded by family and friends, after reconnecting in 2021, years after their first engagement was called off in 2004. In a new radio interview, Lopez revealed the sentimental message that her now-husband had engraved on her engagement ring prior to him popping the question for the second time, per People.

Written on the inside of the gorgeous silver ring with green stone is a simple note with a deep meaning, "not.going.anywhere." According to Lopez, the message holds even more meaning to the couple as Affleck would often say it to the "On the Floor" singer when rekindled their romance last year.

"That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again," she said. "Like, 'Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere.'"

Apparently engraving a sweet message onto an engagement ring for his bride-to-be is something he has done in the past as well. Back when the couple first got engaged before calling it quits in 2004, the ring he gave Lopez also had a special note dedicated to her.

"My first diamond ring he gave me, the pink diamond ring, it said 'sing,'" she said.