These Florida Destinations Are Among The Best Christmas Towns In The U.S.

Christmas can be a perfect time to visit another place and get into the spirit. That's why Travel + Leisure pinpointed the best "Christmas towns" in the United States:

"Whether you're returning home to see family and find yourself eagerly awaiting the 25-foot tree illuminated in your town square, or you're taking a solo trip to a seasonal destination this year and are ready to be met with holiday cheer, there's always a reason to visit one of the best Christmas towns in the USA."

Two Florida cities made it on the list, and the first one mentioned is Orlando! It's almost no secret why this super popular destination was chosen:

"Make it a Christmas no one will ever forget with a visit to the country's theme park capital. At Disney World, you can attend Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party on select nights between November 8 and December 22, which includes a Christmas-themed fireworks show and classic attractions like the Jungle Cruise and Space Mountain completely decked out in festive cheer. Meanwhile at Universal Studios, there is nowhere more dreamy than The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Christmastime, when the scenery is topped with a layer of snow and holiday spirit. Not to mention, this is the best time of year to enjoy a hot butterbeer."