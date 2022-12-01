Justin Bieber Just Launched A New Company & It's A 'Long Time Coming'

Justin Bieber wants you to know his "Intentions" — he wants the world's drinking water to be more sustainable.

Bieber and Micah Cravalho, the founder and CEO of Generosity Water, turned the brand into a water technology company "that is providing premium alkaline water in refillable fountains across the globe," CNN reports. Justin tweeted the news on Thursday (December 1). "Long time coming and excited to finally announce," he wrote.

The first peek at what Generosity can do was put on display at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the addition of 150 water fountains. "I want the world to have access to the best water. I also want countries to know how to best protect their people. The overuse of plastic is hurting us, we need to be more sustainable," Bieber told the news outlet.

One of Generosity's main goals is to reduce the usage of single-serve plastic. "We aspire to be the global leader in water technology, empowering consumers with refillable products as an alternative to single-use packaging," Cravalho said.