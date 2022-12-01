Sheetz Convenience Store Coming To Michigan

The regional, family-run convenience store Sheetz has announced it plans to open stores in Michigan, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The retailer, which is essentially the combination of a gas station and a made-to-order sandwich shop, said it plans to open a location in Detroit in 2025, with more to come later. "We are thrilled to continue our growth into Michigan and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to people across the state," Travis Sheetz, the company's president and CEO, said. "Sheetz is dedicated to being a great employer and neighbor and we cannot wait to put those values into action as we expand into our first new state in two decades."

Sheetz did not say exactly where else or how many stores are planned to open. However, the CEO said the company believed what it is offering "will resonate" with local residents and that they plan to have a "major presence in the entire Detroit metro area." The announcement also highlighted the company's recognition as a good employer. Each Sheetz store employees about 30 people, with competitive pay and benefits —Including medical and dental insurance, a retirement plan, stock ownership and flexible schedules. In addition, wages usually start at over $14 an hour.

You can currently find Sheetz stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina.