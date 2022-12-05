My family hosts a "Christmas Cookie Party" every year. The idea is that everyone brings a couple of recipes, as well as the ingredients for those recipes, and spends the day baking and decorating delicious confections. Then at the end of the day, everyone gets to go home with a variety of different sweet treats, without having to make them all themselves.

It has become my personal mission over the years to bake the best Christmas cookie at the party. If you also want to wow your friends and family with the best Christmas cookie this holiday season, keep reading.

Carolyn Moseley of Dayton suggested trying out her her simple recipe for "Christmas Lights Cookies." It takes less than an hour to make over a dozen of these bad boys. Here's what she had to say about it:

"What better way to brighten chilly winter days than with light-shaped cookies? My classic dough recipe has been a holiday tradition in our family for years."

The dough can be made up to two days in advance ,if you wrap and store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. If you need a little more time to decorate, you can also freeze the cookies in freezer containers. When you're ready, simply thaw them out and decorate as desired! Here's what one reviewer said about the recipe:

"Made these for the grandkids to decorate. Great cookie, many were eaten before the decorating began!"

Check out the full recipe for Moseley's Christmas Lights Cookies.