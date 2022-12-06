Selena Gomez Shares Why She's Done With 'Sad-Girl Songs'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 6, 2022
Selena Gomez has already teased that new music will be on the way soon but now she's giving fans an idea of what to expect. During her appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday, December 5th, host Jimmy Fallon asked if the rumors of a new album are true.
"That's accurate," she responded. While Selena is getting back to her music career after starring in the hit Hulu show Only Murders In the Building and founding Rare Beauty, she suggested her new album will be different than others.
"I'm so used to writing sad-girl songs," Selena shared. "But I'm ready to have some fun and I think people are going to like it." Fallon followed up by asking when fans can expect to hear the fun new songs, Selena revealed, "Hopefully next year."
Selena's new album may have an exciting collaboration based on her recent love fest with fellow pop star Dua Lipa. During Variety's Hitmakers Brunch, the two stars both expressed interest in working on new music together. "Oh my god, where is she?" Selena said after finding out Dua would want to collaborate. "I would love that too."
Whenever Selena decides to share a new album, it will be the follow-up to 2021's Spanish-language EP Revelación, which earned Selena her first Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album. In a previous interview, she gave more details about what the album will be about.
"To be honest, I'm now telling stories that people don't know. People I've dated that people don't know," she said per Seventeen. "Experiences I've had that people don't know. I've created this private life that's just mine."