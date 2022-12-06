Selena Gomez Shares Why She's Done With 'Sad-Girl Songs'

Selena Gomez has already teased that new music will be on the way soon but now she's giving fans an idea of what to expect. During her appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday, December 5th, host Jimmy Fallon asked if the rumors of a new album are true.

"That's accurate," she responded. While Selena is getting back to her music career after starring in the hit Hulu show Only Murders In the Building and founding Rare Beauty, she suggested her new album will be different than others.

"I'm so used to writing sad-girl songs," Selena shared. "But I'm ready to have some fun and I think people are going to like it." Fallon followed up by asking when fans can expect to hear the fun new songs, Selena revealed, "Hopefully next year."