Will Chicago Have A White Christmas This Year?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Depending on which half of the state you live in, it may remain a dream. The Illinois State Climatologist's Office reports on the chances of a white Christmas occurring in each county throughout the state based on data from previous years.

According to The Illinois State Climatologist's Office, there is a 40 to 50% chance that the Northern region of the state will see snow on Christmas Day, a 20 to 40% chance for Central Illinois, and a 0 to 20% chance for Southern Illinois.

Here is what The Illinois State Climatologist's Office had to say about Christmas Day snow in previous years:

“The Christmas Day with the most snow on the ground in recorded history was 1951. Chicago at Midway Airport had 17 inches of snow on the ground that morning. Meanwhile nearby Aurora had an incredible 31 inches; the most any long-term site in Illinois has ever reported on the ground on December 25. Other places in northeastern Illinois reported significant snow that morning include Wheaton with 19 inches, and both Peotone and Waukegan with 21 inches. Other parts of northern Illinois had impressive amounts that morning as well, including Morrison and Dixon both with 25 inches and Paw Paw with 27 inches.”

To view the detailed map of counties visit stateclimatologist.web.