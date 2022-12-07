Anne Heche Autopsy Reveals Surprising New Details About Her Tragic Death

The results from Anne Heche's autopsy were released and revealed surprising new details about the actress' tragic death at age 53 earlier this year.

A new report from the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner revealed that Heche tested positive for benzoylecgonine, cocaine, fentanyl an cannabinoids after she crashed her car into a California home in August, per Page Six. However, the substances didn't seem to play a role in the crash as the medical examiner noted that there was "no evidence of impairment" by illicit drugs at the time of the crash. She also tested negative for alcohol.

According to the outlet, the medical examiner said the presence of both the cannibinoids and benzoylecgonine, an inactive metabolite of cocaine, show the Six Days Seven Nights actress used both substances in the past but not on the day of the accident. The fentanyl in her system was determined to have been administered by hospital staff to treat her pain after the crash.

Heche was pronounced dead on August 11 after spending several days in a coma following her fiery crash in a Los Angeles neighborhood on August 5. Her official cause of death was listed as smoke inhalation and thermal injuries as a result of burns sustained in the crash where she was trapped in her burning car for nearly an hour before being freed by responders.