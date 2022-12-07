One More Top Prize Remains After Texan Claims $1 Million In Lottery Game

One lucky Texas resident is $1 million richer after claiming a lottery prize!

The Georgetown resident claimed the winning Power 200X scratch ticket game at H-E-B at 19348 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd. in Georgetown, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday (December 7). The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed the third of four top prizes worth $1 million in this game.

Earlier this week, a Fort Worth resident claimed a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million for the drawing on November 21, the Texas Lottery announced Monday. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn (1-6-40-51-67), but not the red Powerball number (2).

This marks the second $1 million lottery prize to be claimed this month. A Brenham resident claimed a top prize worth $1 million in the 500X scratch ticket lottery game, the Texas Lottery announced December 2. The winning ticket was purchased at AM PM Express at 1006 W. Main St. in Brenham. The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, claimed the third of four top prizes in the 500X game.

In more Texas lottery news, a Katy resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize for the October 31 drawing last week. The claimant claimed the winning ticket at Annie Stop N Shop at 6402 Airline Drive in Houston. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all five white ball numbers (13-19-36-39-59), but not the red Powerball number (13). The week before that, Texas residents were on a hot streak! Three people claimed monster lottery prizes in a two-day period from November 21-22. A Manor resident claimed $2 million in the Powerball drawing from November 12, while Liberty Hill and Richmond residents claimed $1 million each for Powerball drawings on November 9 and November 7, respectively.