These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America

There's apparently more than one "Sin City" in America, and a new report shows how other cities around the country are not so innocent after all. Even if a city praised for its virtues, no place is without is own vices. From gambling and smoking to excessive drinking and laziness, plenty of Americans face health issues and struggles with addiction.

WalletHub compared over 180 cities around the country, including the two most populated cities in each state, to determine which are the most "sinful" in the U.S. True to its nickname, Las Vegas proved that it remains the top Sin City in the country at No. 1, but some of the other cities on the list may come a surprise.

Two cities in South Carolina even managed to find a spot on the list, including one that made the Top 50:

No. 29: Columbia

No. 55: Charleston

Compared to other states, South Carolina fared well with just two cities finding a spot on the list. Columbia took the top spot for the state, ranking No. 29 overall after getting high marks in laziness, jealousy, anger & hatred and excesses & vices. Charleston ranked lower in laziness but had relatively high marks in greed, anger & hatred and vanity.

These are the Top 20 Most Sinful Cities In America:

Las Vegas, Nevada St. Louis, Missouri Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Houston, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Los Angeles, California Denver, Colorado Chicago, Illinois Baton Rouge, Louisiana Phoenix, Arizona Cleveland, Ohio New Orleans, Louisiana Baltimore, Maryland Memphis, Tennessee New York, New York San Bernardino, California Dallas, Texas Miami, Florida North Las Vegas, Nevada Kansas City, Missouri

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities using seven factors, anger & hatred, jealousy, excesses & vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness. These factors were then evaluated across 38 relevant metrics, including: violent crimes per 1,000 residents, number of mass shootings, hate groups per capita, thefts per 1,000 residents, share of obese adults, share of adult smokers, casinos per capita, erotic/burlesque events per capita, teen birth rate, tanning salons per capita, volunteer rate and high school dropout rate, among others.

Check out WalletHub's full report to see all of the most "sinful" cities around the country.